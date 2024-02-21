Pembroke School pupils Archie Whittington, 10, Bailey Muggeridge, 7, and Oliver Lockett, 10, created bug motels at Hollard Gardens on Monday, February 19. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Bugs are friends not enemies.

That was the day’s lesson for Pembroke School pupils when they visited Kaponga’s Hollard Gardens this week.

Pembroke School is part of the Enviroschools programme, in which schools are paired with an Enviroschools facilitator who teaches and guides the school in its sustainability journey.

Schools work through a five-stage award system that starts with bronze, working up the ranks to achieve the top green-gold award. To achieve the awards schools have to showcase sustainability through projects and learning.

The field trip to Hollard Gardens was part of that learning. Taranaki Regional Council’s Enviroschools facilitator Sue Rine was there on the day, teaching the pupils about invertebrates.

Olivia Crofskey, 10, looks at one of the insects in the bug treasure hunt at Hollard Gardens on Monday, February 19. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She says being in nature is a great way to learn.

“Hollard Gardens is such a lovely place with a barbecue area, a playground and lots of space for activities. Enviroschools focuses on hands-on learning, where the children learn as they do. They learn more about nature if they’re experiencing it.”

Pembroke School pupil Mercedes Holland gets a closer look at an insect at Hollard Gardens on Monday, February 19. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The pupils were split into groups and took turns participating in three activities - creating a bug hotel, an insect treasure hunt and a walk around the venue.

“These activities are all about teaching the kids about insects and how they contribute to our environment. It’s about providing that hands-on learning experience while explaining the why and the what bugs do.”

Pembroke School pupils Lucas Bound-Walsh, 10, Carter Harris, 5, and Aaliyah Enom, 7, worked together to identify different kinds of insects at Hollard Gardens on Monday, February 19. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Lucas Bound-Walsh, 10, says he enjoyed the bug hunt best. He worked in a group with Carter Harris, 5, and Aaliyah Eynom, 7, to find 10 hidden jars containing different kinds of insects.

“It was very interesting because some of the bugs were still alive. The jars had a magnifying glass on them so we could see them up close. It was a bit hard naming them all but we had an insect book to help us if we got stuck.”

Pembroke School pupil Tate Sorensen, 6, identifies an insect in the treasure hunt activity at Hollard Gardens. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Priya Singh, 10, says the bug hotel activity was interesting.

“We used bamboo sticks and tree leaves to create a good home for bugs. I think there’ll be lots of spiders that will enjoy the hotel.”

She says she had a great time at Hollard Gardens.

“It was fun. I saw lots of things.”