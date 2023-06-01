International students bring a lot to the community they visit, says Maria Taylor, Taranaki Diocesan School acting principal.

Maria says she and her colleagues were delighted to welcome a group of education agents to the school in late May. The agents were touring schools in the region looking at the options available for students from Japan, China, India, Nepal and Korea seeking to study in Taranaki.

The agents were guests of Te Puna Umanga / Venture Taranaki, and talent adviser Sean Markham says tours like this one are a great way to promote the region as being a fantastic option for intermediate, secondary and tertiary students.

“Agent familiarisation tours are a great way to showcase our education offering to prospective students. International education presents a range of benefits to our region.”

Maria agrees, saying Stratford benefits from having students boarding in the district, with both local and international boarders at the school spending money locally.

“Our international visitors, especially of the teenage variety, are also often keen eaters and shoppers. A bonus for our wider Stratford community will be their consumption of hot chips, pies, donuts, treats and, of course, healthy fruit for snacks. Town leave is a highlight for boarders in their weekly plans and I am sure our local students will happily show them around town when they arrive.”

During the visit to Taranaki Diocesan, the agents began their visit watching the school’s kapa haka roopu perform before visiting a range of lessons and touring the boarding house. From witnessing a science class making “elephant toothpaste” to tasting the fruits - in biscuit form - of a home economics class, the agents were able to see a range of subjects being taught in the classrooms. The small class sizes were a definite drawcard for the agents, with a few of them commenting on the lessons’ family feel thanks to small numbers, bright and inviting classrooms and plenty of fun clearly being had while learning happened.

Maria says international students have always been an important part of the Dio family.

“Taranaki Dio has had many international visitors over the years. Our beautiful region has so much to offer and the hospitality of our school and wider community, mean that many not only come for a visit, but then return with their own families. The boarding house is a real home-away-from-home with important attractions such as the opportunity to make new friends, lots of activities, clubs and sports to participate in and the all-important underfloor heating to keep them toastie-warm.”

Sean Markham (right, back row) brought four international education agents to visit Taranaki Diocesan School. They are pictured with acting principal Maria Taylor (front centre) and teacher Darin Ramsay (left, back row). Photo / Ilona Hanne

Sean says before the Covid pandemic resulted in the loss of international students across the region, international education in Taranaki had supported 330 jobs, contributing around $50 million to the region’s economy.

“Beyond the economic benefits of international education, students from around the world enrich our classrooms with their diversity of thought and help build a sense of global citizenship within our learning environments.”

Maria agrees, saying, international students have a positive impact on the school community as a whole.

“We are excited to be able to welcome back our international visitors after the empty space created by Covid. Sometimes it is not possible for us to see the world, but this is a way to bring the world to us. Information found on the internet isn’t the same as hearing a personal story told with laughter. Looking at the map isn’t the same as having the privilege of someone sharing their photos of pets and family and researching a country’s population statistics isn’t the same as listening to someone’s story of being crammed on to a rush-hour train and what happened next.”



