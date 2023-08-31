Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls took part in the festival for the first time. Photo / Sacred Heart Girls' College

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls took part in the festival for the first time. Photo / Sacred Heart Girls' College

Taranaki secondary school teachers embraced Māori culture by performing waiata and kapa haka at a special event at Sacred Heart Girls College last month.

Te Kahui Whetu, which first took place in 2012, is an annual event where staff from Taranaki high schools show their peers their kapa haka skills. This year, 10 schools - Stratford High School, Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls, Te Paepae o Aotea, Inglewood High School, New Plymouth Girls’ High School, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Francis Douglas Memorial College, Sacred Heart Girls’ College, Waitara High School and Patea School - took part.

Stratford High School staff at the event. Photo / Sacred Heart Girls' College

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls took part in the festival for the first time. Wharekuka Tongaawhikau, who teaches kapa haka to students at the school, as well as the staff, says everyone enjoyed the day.

“They worked hard to prepare for this event, practising for quite a few months. The staff say they’re looking forward to being involved in future events.”

The day isn’t about competition, but rather is focused on celebrating the Māori culture, she says.

“It’s a way to encourage the teachers to embrace te reo Māori and to showcase what they’ve learned in a friendly and supportive environment. All of the schools did a wonderful job.”

Te Paepae o Aotea staff. Photo / Sacred Heart Girls' College

She says it was an enjoyable day.

“Everyone seemed to have a lot of fun. We look forward to seeing all the schools at Francis Douglas Memorial College for next year’s event.”