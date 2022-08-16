There were 1031 entries in this year's Taranaki Science and Technology Fair. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki students from around the maunga received great results at the Taranaki Science and Technology Fair.

The fair has been going since 1983 and continues to evolve each year. This year, there were 1031 entries, made up of 384 entries by Year 7s, 441 entries by Year 8 students, 87 entries by Year 9 students and then 74 entries by Year 10s.

Forty-seven judges decided the winners of the entries submitted by students from 25 schools.

Eight schools took part in the Year 10 quiz.

Special prizes results:

Coastal Taranaki School: Kalani Dalton Year 7 received a merit for "Which paper plane is more aerodynamic" and the South Taranaki District Council (STDC) prizes for "Environmental Projects from South Taranaki District Schools."

Ivy Loveridge and Natalie Barrie Year 8 "Plastic Milk" won a prize for STDC prizes for "Environmental Projects from South Taranaki District Schools."

Amelie Staunstrup Moore and Eleni Wheeler Year 8 "Pecking Away" won a prize for "Environmental Projects from South Taranaki District Schools."

Ōmata: Lucas Alford and Yuta Saito Year 8 "H2 Blow" special prize from Ara Ake for projects that show creative use of energy.

Ella Phillips and Keshia Fever Year 8 "Enviro Stick" won first prize from Venture Taranaki for the most promising commercial idea and the Special Prize for the Fonterra Trophy for the Best Project in Years 7 and 8.

Millie Stonier and Amelia Prestidge Year 8 "Little House Big Problem" won second prize from Venture Taranaki for the most promising commercial idea and the special prize from Beca for a creative project that best illustrates the concept of "making every day better."

Lily Williams and Peyton Valentine Year 7 "Working Worms" second prize from LabwareHouse Ltd prize for the best project involving New Zealand Flora and/or Fauna

St Joseph's Ōpunake: Amy O'Rorke Year 7 "Fancy Fertilisers" First place for the South Taranaki District Council Prizes for Environmental Projects from South Taranaki District Schools.

Taranaki Diocesan School: Abby Bernasconi Year 11-13 "Arms Race" won the Massey University Special Award for projects that demonstrate the best solutions to significant global issues.

Maiy Ung and Isabela Lee-Alvarez Year 9 "Tune in that room" won the Arxada prize for best entries that show scientific endeavour and a special award from Independent Petroleum Laboratories prize for outstanding experimental techniques.