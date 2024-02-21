This keen group of new entrants have started their school journey at Stratford Primary School. Photo / Alyssa Smith

It’s a new school year, and Taranaki schools have welcomed new faces to their classrooms.

Stratford Primary School welcomed 15 new entrants to its classes. St Joseph’s, Ngaere and Avon schools each had two new pupils start this year.

Lachy Mortensen, Archie Bevins and Carter Harris started at Pembroke School this year. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Midhirst and Norfolk schools each had 10 new entrants this year and Inglewood Primary and Normanby schools had seven. Eltham Primary School had four new entrants and Pembroke Primary School had three.

Makahu and Marco schools each welcomed one new pupil.