An Inglewood High School student will represent her country on the netball court.

Rhianna Chard, 17, has been selected for the mixed 17-and-under silver team for the junior tri-nations in July. The event, which takes place in Auckland, will have teams from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa competing.

Rhianna said it was her first time being selected to play in a national event.

“I feel very proud and also a little nervous.”

She said the selection process had three phases.

“First we signed up to be put in teams at the local courts where we play a tournament to trial for the Taranaki team that represents the region in a tournament held in Auckland. While playing in Auckland, selectors were there picking the teams for the tournament. I’m so happy I was one of the ones selected.”

She started playing indoor netball when she was 10.

“I started playing as a fill-in and fell in love with the fun and competitive sport. I enjoy it as it is a way to forget about the world around me and have fun in the moment. It’s entertaining and such a fast sport. My favourite positions are goal attack and centre.”

She said it would cost the team $3600 to attend the event and they were busy fundraising for this.

“So far we’ve hosted bingo events, run a few raffles and are also offering shirt sponsorship.”

Rhianna said she couldn’t wait for the competition.

“I’m super-excited to have the opportunity to represent my country and show off my skills.”



