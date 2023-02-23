From left: Paige Baldock Wilson house leader (17), Fleming house leader Jorga Agent (17), deputy sports captain Izzy Radford (17), sports captain Luciana Haami (17), Standford house leader Pania Henderson (16) and Roberton house leader Elise Perrett (16). Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls’ swimming sports competition put a focus on having fun, in and out of the water, this year.

The school’s annual event is a chance for both competitive and non-competitive swimmers to earn points for their houses with a range of races for swimmers of all skill levels.

Sports captain Luciana Haami (17) says this year they made changes to the format to put more of an emphasis on participation and having fun.

The students had to make the first letter of their house's name for one of the competitions. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

“We changed the structure so the focus is more on fun and participation. We just want the students to get involved and have fun. It’s been a very successful day. I’m quite happy with how it’s turned out.”

There was an egg and spoon race, a clothes relay, and also the chance to get involved out of the water with each of the four houses having to work together to make the first letter of their house’s name- Roberton, Stanford, Wilson and Fleming.

To ensure the junior students relaxed into the day and enjoyed it, Stanford house leader Pania Henderson (16) says the senior students had to make sure they had fun themselves and fully got into the spirit of the day.

“I think if the juniors see the senior students having fun, they’re more likely to get involved and have fun themselves. As a senior leader, you have to lead by example and give the junior students a positive role model to look up to.”

Roberton house leader Elise Perrett (16) says the day had a positive feel to it.

“There was a really nice community feel amongst the students. That’s the benefit of being a smaller school I feel, it’s a nice tight-knit community.”

Fleming house leader Jorga Agent (17) agrees.

“There was a wonderful environment throughout the whole day Everyone was having fun which was the aim.”

Paige Baldock (17), Wilson house leader, was happy to encourage her house on the day.

“It was a lot of fun for everyone I feel, and it was great knowing I played a part in making the event fun for my house.”























