Participants from a previous Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust survival game.

The ultimate game of tag is coming to Rotokare in time for the school holidays.

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust environmental educator Penelope Thomas said the survival game would teach kids about New Zealand’s native wildlife.

“It is an advanced version of tag which takes place in a roped-off area in the reserve. Each kid gets the role of a local species.”

Thomas said there were three roles: omnivores, herbivores and carnivores.

“This helps them learn about predator-prey dynamics and the food chain. We set up areas as food and water stations for the herbivores. They are released first and then the omnivores after that. The omnivores can then use the stations or take a ‘life’ from the herbivores. Then the carnivores are released in and only need water and can take ‘lives’ as well.”

She said the game was complex.

“We also have repopulation cards. That way, if two similar species swap cards they get an additional life. There are several factors to the game making it enjoyable for children right up to teenagers.”

She said once the players were out, they were brought back into the game in different roles.

“We include drought and hunters which take out the carnivores. It’s a fun and engaging way to learn about our ecosystem.”

Thomas said spots were filling up and parents should register their kids quickly.

“To avoid missing out, get in quick.”

The Details

What: Survival Game

When: Friday, April 26, 10am-1pm

Where: Rotokare Scenic Reserve, 365 Sangster Rd, Rawhitiroa

Cost: $10 a child

Registration: email educator@rotokare.org.nz