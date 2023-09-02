Members, past and present, met up to enjoy lunch on Daffodil Day, supporting Daffodil Day fundraising as well as enjoying each other's company.

Past and present members of the Central Taranaki Rural Women New Zealand group met up last month to celebrate the group’s 90th birthday.

Group member Margaret Vickers says the group, formerly known as Women’s Division Federated Farmers, was formed in 1933. Over the years members have supported their rural communities and neighbours in a variety of ways and the 90th anniversary was something to be celebrated, she says.

“Ninety years of charitable services to rural communities is something we are very proud of, so to celebrate this milestone of 90 years, some past and present members came together to attend the luncheon hosted by the Stratford Cancer Society Daffodil Day committee.”

She says while nowadays there are two branches operating in the area - the Lowgarth and Stratford branches, in the early days there were 27 branches.

“The decline in the rural population, amalgamation of farms, the closure of factories and schools, and the need for many wives/partners having to work off the farm meant membership has dropped over the years.”

They might have fewer branches, but the members still work hard supporting their community and causes close to their hearts, she says.

“Just this year alone we have honoured our charitable status by donating $10000 to the Maryann Rest Home to furnish their new build, plus a donation to the Stratford Library to purchase audiobooks, and we have also made a donation to Hospice Taranaki.”