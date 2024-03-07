Members of the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club are looking forward to the club's open day on Sunday, March 30.

Members of the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club are looking forward to the club's open day on Sunday, March 30.

A Stratford sports club is hosting an open day this month.

Stratford Runners and Walkers Club publicity officer Helen Cameron says the open day is the perfect chance for people to see what the club is about.

“Our club is growing. We have a lot of families and youngsters, which is good for the sport. We’re always happy to welcome new members.”

The club is suitable for all levels of abilities, from walkers right up to competitive runners.

“There’s no pressure - people can walk or run their own pace and distance. For our more serious competitors, we run a championship throughout the year where members collect points, going towards their total for a prizegiving at the end of the year. Regardless of whether you’re running and walking, getting out there and having a go is the most important part.”

She says the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club is hosting 5km and 10km run events as part of the Taranaki Masters Games.

“We’re delighted the Masters Games are up and going again. If you’re over 30 years old, you’re a master and can participate in the event. The event has two distances, making it suitable for everyone eligible to have a go.”

She says people interested in joining the club or learning more about the Masters Games event should attend the club’s open day.

“It’s a chance to meet club members, find out about what we do and see if it’s the right thing for you. We look forward to meeting new and returning members.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Runners and Walkers Club open day

When: Saturday, March 30, 1pm

Where: Te Kapua Park Racecourse, Pembroke Road, Stratford