Taranaki Rugby Football Union: Taranaki Civil sign on as major partner

TRFU community rugby manager Cole Brown (left) and chief executive Lawrence Corlett. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Civil Construction Ltd have signed and secured a major partnership with the Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) until March 2024.

The family-owned business will feature on the left sleeve of the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls playing jersey for all Bunnings NPC fixtures and will shout 1000 Taranaki children to a Bunnings NPC rugby match each year.

In 2020 the Inglewood based business shouted all the primary school children from Inglewood Primary, St Patrick's, Norfolk, Kaimata, Egmont Village, Ratapiko and Waitoriki schools a free ticket to watch the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls play in their backyard.

Taranaki Civil was established in 2004, starting out with a few employees. They have grown and diversified their operations over the past 17 years and now employ 105 staff.

They are locally owned and operate from their premises at Tarata Rd. Their business operations also include two quarry sites based in Inglewood and Bulls.

Taranaki Civil has become one of the leading suppliers of roading, drainage, earthworks and chip sealing within the Taranaki region and is an approved contractor of the NZTA, the New Plymouth District Council, the South Taranaki District Council, the Taranaki Regional Council and the Stratford District Council.

Recently Taranaki Civil have been heavily involved in the Summerset Bell Block Retirement Village project undertaking all of the civil site works.

Leighs Construction (head contractor) have awarded Taranaki Civil the site works contract at the Taranaki Base Hospital Expansion.

Taranaki Rugby chief executive officer Laurence Corlett was thrilled to have Taranaki Civil commit to rugby in the region.

"We're rapt to have Taranaki Civil getting behind us as a Taranaki Rugby major partner for the next three seasons. Taranaki Civil have supported us for a number of years and they take immense pride in supporting local and contributing to their local community."

Taranaki Civil director Simon Mulligan says as a business, Taranaki Civil is involved in many major infrastructure projects in the region.

"Currently we are undertaking the site works for the Yarrows Stadium West Stand Rebuild and are just getting started at Taranaki Base Hospital. All of us at Taranaki Civil take great pride in supporting a community that continues to support us."