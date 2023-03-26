Carolyn Bound-Stewart and Kelvin Stewart dancing rock 'n roll. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A Taranaki club is giving people the chance to learn how to rock ‘n roll.

Taranaki Rock n Roll Club president Carollynn Bound-Stewart says she is passionate about dancing and enjoys teaching others.

“It’s a very fun dance to do. We encourage people to come along and take part in an awesome way to keep fit, make friends and learn a new skill.”

The club has operated in Stratford for the past 35 years. She says it has 35 members who are “all social and like to have fun”.

“We’re very much a social, family club. It’s a great environment for all ages. If people want to learn they can grab a friend, or come with the family.”

The club is running a six-week course, starting in April. The cost of the course is $20 per person to cover the cost of the hall.

“We’re a not-for-profit club. The cost is just to cover the hall hire. By keeping the cost to the bare minimum, we’ve made it an affordable way for people to come along and learn a new skill.”

Once people have learnt the moves, they have the chance to show them off at a social dance on May 13 at the Midhirst hall.

“It’s a great way to practise what they’ve learnt. There will be a Vise Versa Hop with music, raffles and prizes.”

She says all people need are comfortable toes, flat shoes, and an attitude to learn.

“It’s a very fun dance to learn and I can’t wait to teach people a new skill.”

The Details:

What: Taranaki Rock and Roll Club lessons.

When: First lesson is April 4, then each Tuesday with the final lesson May 9, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Stratford.

Cost: $20 per person.

Register: To register, contact Carollynn on 027 335 6674.















