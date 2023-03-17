An additional overnight road closure is planned for Midhirst. Photo / Alex Cairns

Taranaki road users face further disruption to their travels with an additional overnight road closure.

On Wednesday, March 22, the Midhirst overbridge between Denbeigh and York roads will be closed between 8pm-4am to allow roading contractors to continue work on that section.

Waka Kotahi regional transport system manager Rob Service says contractors had to wait until a specific permit was issued by KiwiRail to enable them to complete work on the remaining rail overbridge section of the highway.

“The contractor undertaking this work for Waka Kotahi applied for KiwiRail permits well in advance of the proposed rehabilitation work at Midhirst. The contractor has now received the KiwiRail permit which will allow them to proceed with the rehabilitation work.”















