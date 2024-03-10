The team at Taranaki Retreat are hoping visitors to Womad NZ will help them pay their power bill for the year.

The community-led suicide prevention team will be shaking its charity buckets at the gates of the three-day festival, and chief executive Caroline Silk says they are aiming to raise $15,000.

“That’s the cost of our power bill for Taranaki Retreat and our support hub, Waimanako. So to pay that for a whole year would power us up and hugely contribute to our operational costs.”

For Taranaki Retreat founder Jamie Allen, the ethos of the wellness charity aligns with the spirit of the iconic festival.

“Womad is a truly holistic experience and that connects perfectly with our kaupapa. Our approach is to offer support in a holistic way, often through elements such as relaxation, music, dance and communities coming together in wellbeing,” he says.

“We want visitors to the region to know that we have something unique and special here, both in Womad and the Retreat. These are opportunities for all that you won’t find anywhere else, so we are hoping festival-goers will get behind us. Every little bit truly does help.”

The life-changing and lifesaving Taranaki Retreat is in its 10th year and has helped more than 10,000 people in their time of need, and continues to have up to 400 people on its books at any time.

It offers a range of free services to individuals and families who are dealing with tragedy or facing life challenges, including counselling, workshops, support services and residential stays at a sanctuary near New Plymouth.

Three years ago the team also opened a drop-in space in New Plymouth’s town centre that includes a kai-for-koha cafe, the option to talk to someone, and a variety of workshops.

As well as collecting at the Womad gates, the team will be raising awareness about Taranaki Retreat and how it can help people.

“Not everyone rocking up to Womad is going to be experiencing the best of life circumstances and we want people to know that we’re here for you,” Allen says.

Taranaki Retreat was invited to be the charity gate collector by Womad Partner OMV. Every year OMV partners with a local charity to do something at the festival that raises money and increases awareness.

OMV New Zealand communications manager Tahlia Rangiwananga says bringing Taranaki Retreat on board for the 2024 festival is an extension of the ongoing support it gives the charity.

“This year we chose Taranaki Retreat for the Womad gate collection to celebrate the inspiring work they do to raise awareness and provide access to mental and emotional healthcare,” she says.

Last year OMV provided funding for Taranaki Retreat to expand its Waimanako premises, allowing it to broaden its reach and services.

Caroline says OMV not only donated money to the hub, its team rallied around, painted offices and laid carpet.

“OMV have been instrumental. We don’t get government funding, and every year we raise money for our operational expenses. We simply could not do the lifesaving work that we do without support from businesses and the community.”

Taranaki Retreat is looking for volunteers to help with its gate collection at Womad. Anyone interested in assisting can contact Carolineat caroline@taranakiretreat.org.nz.