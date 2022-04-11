Taranaki residents are being urged to secure outdoor objects ahead of ex-tropical cyclone Fili. Photo/ Unsplash

Taranaki residents are being urged to secure outdoor objects ahead of ex-tropical cyclone Fili making landfall.

Powerco Network operations manager Scott Horniblow says tying down outdoor items helps prevent them from being blown into power lines.



"Powerco field crews are on standby ready to respond should strong wind gusts arrive in the region from early tomorrow morning [Wednesday] as forecast."

Scott says trampolines, outdoor furniture and other loose items such as sheets of iron should be securely fixed to the ground.

"Wind-blown trampolines and loose roofing iron have caused multiple power outages in previous storms and are a major threat to people's safety.

"Trees and branches blowing into power lines is another risk. It's important if people come across downed or low power lines, they keep well clear and call Powerco's emergency line on 0800 27 27 27."

Steps customers can take to prepare for possible power outages include stocking up on torches and batteries, ensuring cellphone batteries are charged and barbecue gas bottles filled and having bottled water on hand if you rely on a pump.

Customers wanting information about power cuts can go to Powerco's power outage webpage or contact their electricity retailer.