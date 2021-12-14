Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust benefits from charitable donations

Taranaki Rescue Helicopter crew during a recent mission. Photo / Supplied

A new helicopter was top of the Taranaki Helicopter Trust's Christmas list this year, and thanks to the generosity of two charitable trusts, that dream is on track to become a reality.

Trustee Peter McDonald says the new helicopter, a BK117, is due to arrive in time for the "busy summer season" and will remove the challenges of switching between aircraft, allowing for consistent maintenance planning across the fleet, with parts available in New Zealand rather than having to be imported.

Peter says a generous $150,000 grant from the TOI Foundation will cover the costs of the lease of the new helicopter above the threshold of the government contract, as well as covering the labour component of maintenance.

"We're extremely thankful to the TOI Foundation for this grant. It offsets an additional cost we previously did not have, meaning we can still focus on our target of raising over $1 million from the community to continue to deliver our rescue services," he says.

Toi Foundation chief executive Maria Ramsay says the foundation has supported the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter as far back as 1996.

"It is vital for our region given our location and geography. As a foundation, we are committed to supporting our community and this service is needed more and more."

The new helicopter will also come with a new aircraft trolley, to optimise fuelling and allow for easier patient loading, says Peter. The cost of this trolley, as well as some of the costs of accessories such as night-vision glasses, Bluetooth communications and safety harnesses, is being funded by a grant of $100,000 from the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET).

TET chairman Alan Jamieson says while the helicopter trust is based outside TET boundaries, the importance of the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was not lost on trustees.

"TET is proud to support the vital work of the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust. We recognise the direct benefit to people in the TET area. In 2020 alone, 48 missions were carried out in the TET area, not including hospital transfers."

Peter says the trust is grateful for all the support it receives.

"We remain grateful to all our funders like TET, sponsors and donors who support the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust to deliver this essential lifesaving service."