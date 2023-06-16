The Taranaki Renal Centre has won an international award.

The design of Taranaki’s new Renal Centre, Te Huhi Raupō, has received an international award.

The design is the winner of the Healthcare Design (under 25,000m2) trophy in the European Healthcare Design Awards 2023.

The European Healthcare Design Awards 2023 celebrate and recognise excellence in the design of healthcare environments around the world, and attract entries from leading facilities across the globe.

In addition to the Healthcare Design Award in the under 25,000sq m category, Te Huhi Raupō also received a high commendation in the Health and Wellness category.

Designed by Warren and Mahoney Architects in close collaboration with Te Whatu Ora, Te Huhi Raupō was officially opened in March this year by Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall.

“It’s the ingenuity, heart and design innovation that went into the project that makes it so special,” says Warren and Mahoney project architect Alexandra Smith.

“Working in rich collaboration with Te Whatu Ora, this illustrates how we can collectively deliver world-leading healthcare facilities that benefit our communities and the planet.”

Te Whatu Ora chief infrastructure and investment officer Jeremy Holman says the organisation should be proud of the accolade.

“Te Huhi Raupō is one example of how investment in high-quality health infrastructure across the regions is providing fit-for-purpose, sustainable and patient-centric facilities that support the delivery of essential health services for all our Kiwi communities. I congratulate the Project Maunga team on this wonderful achievement.”

Looking after nearly 400 patients in total, the timber building is approximately 800sq m with 12 treatment chairs, including one isolation room and one self-care room, and two training rooms to help patients learn to carry out their own care.

The European Healthcare Design Awards jury said the Renal Centre is an outstanding healthcare project in a community and primary care setting.

“It demonstrates high levels of sustainability and urban integration, transforming the quality-of-care services in an accessible location, and supporting the integrated needs of staff, patients and the community.”



