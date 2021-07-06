Taranaki Regional Council: Successful oil spill training exercise at Port Taranaki

Jared Glasgow, Taranaki Regional Council on-scene commander, discussing the response plan. Photo/ Supplied

A live on-the-water exercise simulating an oil spill in Taranaki's inner harbour took place late last week.

The training exercise, which is one of two held every year, tests oil spill response equipment and capability, explains Bruce Pope, Taranaki Regional Council compliance manager.

"These training exercises ensure that we are ready to hit the ground running during any real incidents. They are an important part of our ability to respond quickly and effectively."

No oil or diesel was spilled in the harbour during the simulation.

The training exercise took place on Thursday June 24.

Preparing the rapid deployment boom for use. Photo/ Supplied

Fifteen people, led by Taranaki Regional Council on-scene commander, Jared Glasgow, responded to a fictional scenario where a vessel – the MV Nicola - sank at a private marina at Port Taranaki and was leaking diesel and hydraulic oil into the water.

The first course of action is to stop any leak at the source, and from there containment is the priority says Jared.

"Light winds and an outgoing tide made the containment job easier, because we were able to understand with a bit more certainty how the oil and diesel would disperse."

A boat pulled out 60m of rapid deployment boom, which created an initial barrier around the affected area.

The harbour boom being deployed by boat. Photo/ Supplied

Then the harbour boom was deployed, which helped contain the more widely dispersed diesel. Absorbent material – both pads and booms – provided another layer of protection by sitting on top of the water to soak up contaminants. Twenty metres of land-sea boom was used as a barrier to protect the beach.

Currents, wind conditions, tidal patterns, water temperature and marine traffic are among the many things that must be contended with during a response, says Jared, and the complex set of variables means that every situation is managed differently.

Ready for action. Photo/ Supplied

Bruce says it was a successful training exercise.

"In a real situation, we are under huge time pressure to mitigate the impact of the spill. This simulation gave us the opportunity to practise with the most commonly used equipment, which ultimately will make us more effective during a real spill."

The response team, which included representatives from Taranaki Regional Council, Port Taranaki and local industry, finished up the exercise at around 3pm.

Use of the harbour wasn't restricted during the exercise, and curious members of the public observed as the spill response team went about their work near the Lee Breakwater.