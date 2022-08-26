Voting packs will be delivered to enrolled voters from Friday, September 16 this year. Photo / File

The local body elections are your chance to have your say on who makes the big decisions on the issues which touch our everyday lives.

There are four candidates standing for the one available Stratford constituency seat in the Taranaki Regional Council election this year.

In alphabetical order, the candidates standing for the Taranaki Regional Council Stratford constituency are Mary Bourke, Alan Jamieson, Matthew McDonald and Andrew Wood.

Voting packs will be delivered to enrolled voters from Friday, September 16 this year, and voting will close at noon, Saturday, October 8. The Taranaki Regional Council uses the first past the post (FPP) electoral system which means that the candidate with the most votes will be elected to the seat.

The Stratford Press contacted all four candidates by email on Wednesday, August 24, giving them a list of five questions to answer by noon on Friday, August 26. They were asked to keep each answer under 100 words. Their answers to these questions will be run in the Stratford Press over the next few weeks in the lead-up to the election. Their answers will also be available online a few days before they run in the print edition for our Premium Subscribers.

This week, candidates answer the question:

Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) is responsible for public transport in the region. Do you support an increase in frequency to the existing services and an expansion through new routes being added and an extension of existing routes? If so, what would be the impact on rates for property owners across the region?

Mary Bourke:

If a need has been established, I would support an expansion. This does not automatically mean there would be an increase in rates. The impact on rates (if any) would depend on how such an expansion was implemented.

Alan Jamieson:

There are currently very few Stratford ratepayers that benefit from TRC provided public transport. I will only support an extension of services that support Stratford people. Many years ago, Sue Davidson (the Stratford District Council CEO at the time) and I, proposed and lobbied for the service that has come to be known as the Connector Bus.

Matthew McDonald:

As chair of the regional transport committee, I've seen and been involved with public transport more than other councillors, and with direction of this current government funding beyond normally available, we must take advantage of those opportunities. We've seen the expansion of the connector services for Stratford and south which has shown to be very successful and comments to me are the service is beyond what was available through local busing companies. We've also seen new operators for Total Mobility in Stratford. The council has a very progressive staff handling transport and has my full support to continue to deliver a great service.

Andrew Wood:

Ideally public transport should allow a person to get to most places in the region. Conversations I have had on this topic with residents are that they are keen to use public transport to get to work and social activities, however the timetable does not seem to allow this. To upgrade the public transport would require funding heavily supported by the Central Government to make it viable. Given Taranaki's current population basis this is unlikely to attract that funding.