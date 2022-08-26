Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Stratford Press

Taranaki regional Council Stratford constituency candidates talk transport

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
Voting packs will be delivered to enrolled voters from Friday, September 16 this year. Photo / File

Voting packs will be delivered to enrolled voters from Friday, September 16 this year. Photo / File

The local body elections are your chance to have your say on who makes the big decisions on the issues which touch our everyday lives.

There are four candidates standing for the one available Stratford

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.