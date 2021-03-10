Taranaki Regional Council: Public consultation wanted on land transport connections

Submissions close April 13.

Taranaki Regional Council are wanting submissions on the future of land transport connections within and to and from Taranaki.

Up for discussion are the region's long-term transport aims, the immediate priorities for the roading network, the best ways to meet a raft of new challenges, and the development of bike trails.

These are covered in the Draft Regional Land Transport Plan for Taranaki 2021. Public consultation opened today.

The draft plan was prepared by the Regional Transport Committee, which is administered by the Taranaki Regional Council and includes representatives of all four councils in Taranaki, as well as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

"The plan sets out how the region wants its transport networks to develop in the coming decades, with a particular focus on the next three years," says committee chairman Matthew McDonald, who is also a councillor for Taranaki Regional Council.

"It sets out a framework for our transport planning into the future, and it also sets out which projects we want the Government to fund.

"It's important to get that right and make a compelling case. We want to hear from transport users, sector groups, lobbyists, campaigners and anyone who has an interest in transport issues. We need to be sure we've considered things from all angles."

The plan will be finalised after a hearing in early June, then sent to Wellington for decisions on funding as part of a national transport programme.

■ Submissions close on April 13. More details and a submission form can be found at www.trc.govt.nz/transport2021.