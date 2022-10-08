Progress results indicate that two incumbents have lost their seats in the Taranaki Regional Council elections this year. Photo / file

Progress results are in for the Taranaki Regional Council Local Government 2022 elections with two sitting councillors missing out on a seat for the new term.

Stratford's Matthew McDonald and New Plymouth's Elvisa Van Der Leden both appear out of the running with progress results putting them both behind the front runners.

Elvisa, who was seeking re-election in the New Plymouth General Constituency currently has 4159 votes, making it unlikely she will be claiming one of the five seats available in that constituency. Newcomer Susan Hughes is currently polling highest, with 7617 votes, followed by incumbents Tom Cloke (7449), Charlotte Littlewood (7315), Craig Williamson (6090) and David Lean (6011).

In the Stratford constituency, where four candidates were vying for one seat, Matthew is currently polling in thrid position, with former Stratford District Council deputy mayor showing a clear lead with 652 votes. Mary Bourke sits in second place with 529 votes followed by Matthew who has 495 votes, just 92 more than Andrew Wood.

Alan Jamieson looks set to be the new Stratford constituency councillor for Taranaki Regional Council, having received more than 150 more votes than incumbent Matthew McDonald. Photo / supplied

Alan says he is pleased with the result and says he will work hard to ensure he represents the community at the Taranaki Regional Council table.

"I would like to thank the voters of the Stratford District for their confidence in me once again, this time in my new role as Councillor for TRC. I am fully committed to you, and you have my ear."

There is no change likely in the North Taranaki General Constituency, with both incumbents, Mike Davey and Donald McIntyre polling highest. Mike is currently sitting at 3257 votes and Donald at 2659, giving a comfortable lead ahead of the one other candidate for the constituency, Tama Blackburn, who has 1657 votes.

With both Taranaki Regional Council chairman David MacLeod and his deputy Michael Joyce not standing in this election, there were two seats available in the South Taranaki General Constituency. While traditonally the constituency has had three seats, the introduction of a Māori ward meant one seat less in the area for this election. Incumbent Neil Walker has retained his seat, coming in with 2831 votes, followed by newcomer Donna Cram (2429). Bonita Bigham was elected unopposed for the Taranaki Māori Constituency.