The People's Panel is a way to share feedback and ideas. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Taranaki Regional Council wants to hear from the people.

Director of corporate services Mike Nield says the newly established People’s Panel is a space to share feedback on the council’s services and activities.

“It’s a quick and easy way for the community to offer feedback on things that are important to them. Gathering public feedback is an important way to help ensure the work we do reflects community aspirations.”

The People’s Panel was rolled out last year, he says, with 800 people already signed up.

“We are excited about growing this forum over time. While most of the engagement that People’s Panel members have been involved with so far has been online via surveys, it’s our intention over time to create opportunities for face-to-face engagement.”

He says anyone can apply and, once they are part of the panel, they will be asked for feedback online.

“Council sends email invitations to participate in conversations and panel members contribute via completion of a survey or offering feedback through an online portal.”

Mike says panel members can choose the conversations or issues they respond to.

“In the last few months, People’s Panel members have been invited to contribute feedback on their aspirations for the region’s freshwater and have also shared their views on the future of transport in Taranaki.”

To become a member, visit the Taranaki Regional Council website.