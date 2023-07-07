An artist's impression of Yarrow Stadium's proposed East Stand.

Taranaki Regional Council ratepayers are facing footing the bill for Yarrow Stadium’s redevelopment for longer than originally planned.

An emailed press release on Thursday, July 6 from Taranaki Regional Council gave rising costs and inflation as the reason behind a budget increase of $9.7 million.

The press release quoted Taranaki Regional Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood saying it was a reality that projects such as this one were facing increased pressures currently.

“While we are disheartened to be in front of the community talking about another increase in budget, the reality is that projects in New Zealand and abroad are facing the same significant cost pressures as the redevelopment of Yarrow Stadium.”

She said while the budget has increased, the total contributed by ratepayers remained under the $50m approved in 2019 as part of an extensive public consultation and engagement process.

“The council secured $30 million in funding from the Government’s Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) programme which has limited the impact of rising construction costs on ratepayers.”

While ratepayers will not see an increase in the dollar figure of the targeted rate they pay for the stadium, that targeted rate is now set to be in place for up to five more years than previously stated.

Charlotte said for the last eight months the team has reviewed material costs to help keep the price down.

“Everything from lightbulbs to structural steel has been examined to identify and realise cost savings, which has been important to ensure we are getting value for ratepayers.”

She said the below-ground civil works for the East Stand, completed both on time and on budget, reduces the risk to the remaining part of the project.

“With the below-ground work complete the next stage of construction can start.”

New Plymouth contractors Clelands Construction, who refurbished the West Stand, will complete the $42m East Stand build.

Charlotte said the East Stand’s design remains the same.

“Its flexibility and scalability allow it to cater to small community matches and large international games, with the option to open up all or part of the facility. We are excited to begin the above-ground construction, bringing us closer to delivering the finest regional stadium in the country.”

The East Stand design was developed in collaboration with Ngāti Te Whiti, who have contributed to its cultural aspects.

The East Stand is expected to open in time for the 2025 winter sports season.









