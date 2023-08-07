Novotel New Plymouth (Ngāmotu) Taranaki general manager Jayesh Bala (left) with business development manager James Cunningham.

Taranaki now has three new Tesla V3 Supercharge Stations.

The new charge stations, operating from Novotel New Plymouth (Ngāmotu) Taranaki, are a first for Taranaki, providing a Tesla network link for the region.

Ngāmotu Hotels chairman Adrian Taylor says the partnership aligns with company values and supports the region’s aspiration of a low-emissions economy.

“We are proud to have these facilities on our site and available for Tesla-driving locals and visitors to our region.”

The new Tesla Supercharge Stations are located at the front of Novotel New Plymouth on Leach Street. Each Supercharger has a maximum charging rate of 250 kilowatts (kW) and can add up to 275 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes. Previously, the nearest Supercharge stations were in Hamilton, Palmerston North and Paraparaumu.

Novotel New Plymouth (Ngāmotu) Taranaki has three new Tesla V3 Supercharge stations.

Adrian says there has been an increase in guests driving Tesla EVs.

“Whether you are staying with us or coming in for a coffee while your Telsa charges, it’s great to have these facilities on our site.”

General manager of destination at Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, Brylee Flutey, says the new Tesla Superchargers are an important step in enabling regional connectivity and supporting the region’s low-emissions visitor infrastructure.

“As EV adoption increases, the new charging stations will continue to support the attraction of visitors who actively seek out sustainable destinations, allowing them to access and explore Taranaki and all we have to offer right around the maunga.”

The location of the new Superchargers can be found at www.tesla.com.