Stephen Engelbrecht (left), his son Martin and Peter Gane with their RC helicopters. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Over 20 pilots and their radio-controlled (RC) helicopters are coming to Stratford.

Next month, Taranaki RC helicopters will host a two-day fun fly event called Mountain Rotors. Stephen Engelbrecht says 22 pilots from across the North Island are attending the event.

“There will be general, sport, and aerobatic helicopters flying over the two days.”

There will be a demonstration of aerobatics and model-scale flying.

“It’s something different for people to see. They’ll watch these helicopters complete gravity-defying manoeuvres, and the stunts aerobatic helicopters can do under the mountain.”

The helicopters and their pilots will also be put to the test, with a number of skills tests taking place over the two days.

Martin's SAB Goblin 500 Sport hovering. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

“It will show what these pilots can do with their helicopters. It will require a lot of precision from the pilots. Making an RC helicopter hover is a lot harder than it looks.”

He says the paddocks beside Platinum Lodge are the perfect place to host the fun fly.

“It’s a great venue with plenty of open space and lovely views of the mountain. We’re very thankful to Platinum Lodge and the neighbouring farmers for allowing us to use this space.”

The cost of entry is a gold-coin donation for the public to come and see.

“It’s going to be worthwhile to come down and have a look. The best time to come down will be around lunchtime when we will have the demonstrations. We look forward to seeing everyone and maybe inspiring new people to start an enjoyable and fun hobby.”

The Details:

What: Mountain Rotors - Stratford Fun Fly

When: February 4 and 5, 9am until 5pm both days.

Where: Platinum Lodge. Entry will be through the Cardiff Rd driveway.

Cost: Gold coin donation to the public.

