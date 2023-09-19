St Joseph's School Stratford senior kapa haka leader Hami Tahu, 12, centre, leads the group. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Taranaki primary and intermediate pupils showcased their poi, waiata and kapa haka skills at an annual event last week.

Te Huihuinga o Ngā Tātarakihi Primary Schools Cultural Festival, now in its 29th year, took place at the TSB Hub in Hāwera on Friday.

Event coordinator Rangimokai Knuckley’s connection with the festival started long before she stepped into the coordinator role, having herself been one of the tamariki performing on the stage some years ago.

“I was one of the kids who performed at the beginning. I’m now part of a wonderful team that organises it. I loved the festival so much I never left.”

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Ruanui pupils. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There were 32 groups at the festival this year. Rangimokai says the event has competitive and non-competitive categories to encourage everyone to participate, with a focus on celebrating te reo Māori, perfectly timed with the event taking place during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

“All of the tamariki that took part were amazing. They were all fired up. Seeing them on the stage performing is a cool moment.”

She says the festival wouldn’t be possible without the support of volunteers.

“We’re all volunteers. We do this because we love the festival and want to see it continue.”

Kakaramea School pupils performing in the festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She is part of the kaupapa Kowhiti Motua, which organises the event.

“We have such a dedicated team. We also had tamariki from Ngāti Ruanui who helped us out. They do it every year. It’s amazing to have that extra support.”

She says Taranaki’s eight iwi all pitched in to support the event.

“They all donated something that helped us run this event. That support has helped us run this festival.”

Coastal Taranaki School performing. Photo / Alyssa Smith



