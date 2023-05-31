Taranaki's young princes and princesses are invited to an afternoon of dancing and fun. Photo/ Antill Photography

Taranaki children are invited to party like royalty at an upcoming event.

This month’s Taranaki Princess Ball is open to all young princes and princesses, says organiser Sandra Antill.

“The event is aimed at children aged 2 and up but there’s no age limit. We’ve had children up to the age of 12 come and spend a day as royalty.”

Sandra first ran the ball in 2018, inspired by her friend in Ireland.

“She had posted on Facebook that she had taken her daughter to a princess ball. I thought it was such a cool idea and that I’d be able to run it here.”

She ran the ball again in 2020.

“This is the third event I’ve run and I’m excited to bring it back again.”

She says Elsa, Belle and Rapunzel will make an appearance, with the team at Be Magical coming on the day.

“Be Magical, owned by Rebecca Mende, is absolutely fantastic. It will be great to have the team there to make this day special for the little princes and princesses.”

She says the guests will party like royalty, with lots of music, food and fun activities.

“There will be face-painting and balloon animal creations. It’s going to be a very magical day for the children.”

To add to the magic of the day, she says parents and caregivers are also encouraged to dress up.

“It makes the day even more special when their parent or caregiver dresses up and gets involved as well. It doesn’t have to be a costume, even formal attire would be perfect. It’s quite special when a child and their parent or caregiver come to an event dressed up.”

Tickets are selling fast, with three-quarters of the capacity sold already.

“We’ve had an amazing response. To avoid disappointment I encourage people to hurry in and purchase a ticket. It’s a party not to be missed.”

Details

What: Taranaki Princess Ball

When: Sunday, June 25 3pm-4.30pm

Where: Ōākura Hall, South Road, Ōākura

Tickets: Available from https://eventbrite.co.nz/



















