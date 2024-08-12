Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

Taranaki police and business owner work together to unite rescue dog and new owner

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Nigel the dog and his owner got home safely, thanks to empathetic policing and community generosity.

A woman and Nigel her new rescue dog have safely made their way to each other, thanks to Taranaki highway patrol Senior Constable Clint Parker and the generosity of a local business.

Parker was working a late shift last Saturday and heard about a job where a car was seen crossing the centre line – it was called in a few times and he located the car near Inglewood.

He signalled the car to pull over and spoke to the driver, a woman in her early 70s who had driven up from Masterton and was going to New Plymouth to pick up a rescue dog called Nigel.

She was intending to drive home that same day, which Parker didn’t think was a good idea given the substantial distance.

“She told me that she was tired and I recommended that she not drive home that evening as it would be very unsafe for both her and her new canine companion,” he said.

“She also shared with me that she had felt low after the loss of her old dog that she had for 12 years, and that’s why she was getting Nigel.”

Parker then set about helping her find accommodation for the night so she could take a break and get some sleep.

After establishing that she had only $80, he rang his wife for some extra help and she managed to locate a local accommodation provider. Parker spoke to the manager and told him about the woman’s plight.

“The manager was understanding and supportive and said he would give her a room for less than her budget. Once she got to the hotel, I helped her check in and the hotel staff gave her a cuppa on arrival.

“I then rang Nigel the dog’s carers and advised them what was happening and why. His carers said they would bring Nigel to the hotel the next day when the woman checked out. I’m glad we could all come together and help this duo get home safely for some new adventures.”

He said it’s important to take a break during long drives.

“I also want to take this opportunity to strongly encourage drivers who are tired to please take a break and refresh - we want you to get home safely, just like Nigel and his new owner.”

Save

