Nigel the dog and his owner got home safely, thanks to empathetic policing and community generosity.

A woman and Nigel her new rescue dog have safely made their way to each other, thanks to Taranaki highway patrol Senior Constable Clint Parker and the generosity of a local business.

Parker was working a late shift last Saturday and heard about a job where a car was seen crossing the centre line – it was called in a few times and he located the car near Inglewood.

He signalled the car to pull over and spoke to the driver, a woman in her early 70s who had driven up from Masterton and was going to New Plymouth to pick up a rescue dog called Nigel.

She was intending to drive home that same day, which Parker didn’t think was a good idea given the substantial distance.

“She told me that she was tired and I recommended that she not drive home that evening as it would be very unsafe for both her and her new canine companion,” he said.