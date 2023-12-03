Taranaki Pioneer Village. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Despite December being his busiest time of year, Santa Claus is treating himself to a day away from his North Pole grotto this month.

The man in red is making an early visit to Taranaki Pioneer Village where he plans to spend the day talking to youngsters, says Pioneer Village volunteer - and self-titled Santa’s little helper - Jon Palmer.

The team at Pioneer Village have been tasked with building not just one, but two grottos ahead of Santa’s visit, says Jon.

“Two grottos mean children won’t have to wait too long for their turn to see Santa.”

Santa is bringing a doppelganger assistant with him, explains Jon.

“So which grotto will house the original Santa - who knows?”

Jon says Santa’s visit is just part of fun planned for the Christmas At The Village event.

“We are having three fancy dress parades throughout the day led by the Pied Piper, and we will have Santa’s elves helping there, along with Santa himself in his sleigh at the end. There will be carol singers, the Highland Pipe Band, a horn-blowing band and the chance for people to enjoy a ride on the Santa Express train.”

The fun will continue throughout the village, says Jon, with children able to visit the blacksmith’s forge to toast marshmallows on a specially made toasting fork, as well as egg and spoon races.

“In fact we will also have sack races and all sorts of other races as well for kids to enjoy and have fun with.”

A coffee cart and a sausage sizzle will keep the adults entertained, says Jon, but the focus is very much on the younger generation for the day.

The Details

What: Christmas At The Village

When: Sunday, December 10, 10am - 3pm

Where: Taranaki Pioneer Village, south of Stratford on SH3

Cost: $5 entry. Santa’s express train rides $3 each or 2 rides for $5