Taranaki Pioneer Village Board vice-chairwoman Casey Wellington and chairman John Campbell. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Taranaki tourist attraction focused on the past is asking the community to help with its future.

Taranaki Pioneer Village in Stratford is asking Taranaki people and anyone who has visited the venue to help shape the future of the attraction.

Taranaki Pioneer Village is a stand-alone organisation and registered charity, funded entirely by grants, donations and visitor entry fees. The Village is run by a board and small band of volunteers who have been involved in the project for a long time, putting in many hours to keep the Village running effectively.

The attraction was developed following the purchase of a 10-acre property in 1976. It included a lake and a 1910 villa residence which remains on-site.

Now, the attraction has 40 buildings and includes a cafe, function centre and extended carpark.

Taranaki Pioneer Village Board chairman John Campbell says it’s been a ‘must see’ stop for many Taranaki residents, visitors, and schools but over the years the number of visitors has dwindled and the impact of Covid-19 has affected operations.

“The Village has had additions to it over the years but it hasn’t had a major overhaul in a while. We know times are changing and we want to change with them.”

The board is releasing an online questionnaire to ask people what they would like the future of Taranaki Pioneer Village to look like, and John says they are taking all suggestions on board.

The survey covers topics such as including Māori history in the Village, changing the name of the attraction, and asking people how they think it could improve.

The board has released a survey and they ask for everyone fill it in, so they can decide on the next step moving forward. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

“We would love to hear what people think about Pioneer Village and what they think we should do to improve and make it relevant and interesting for future generations.”

Vice-chairwoman Casey Wellington says it’s important Taranaki Pioneer Village shows the integrity of the time period displayed.

“It needs to be authentic. That’s the foundation of the Village but we’re happy to make changes so we reflect what the community want while also keeping our authenticity. We want people to take ownership and reconnect with Taranaki Pioneer Village. We’re open to people’s thoughts and we’d love to hear them.”

John says the questionnaire will remain open until the board feel they have enough responses that represent the community’s thoughts on Taranaki Pioneer Village.

“We want to be around for the next 50 years so help us by letting us know what you’d like to see at the Village.”

The questionnaire will be available for people to fill in when they visit Taranaki Pioneer Village and can also be found online at https://www.pioneervillage.co.nz/survey-form/
















