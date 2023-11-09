The Taranaki Foundation team - Theresa Cayley, Phil Hinton, Bryce Barnett, Mark Bowden, Josh Hickford, Dan Radcliffe, Marilyn Davies, Loren Anderson. Absent: Ainsley Luscombe

A change in leadership of a Taranaki focused charitable foundation won’t impact its goals.

On Thursday the Taranaki Foundation announced that current foundation chair, Bryce Barnett, is stepping down from his role for health reasons.

Barnett, a well-known Taranaki businessman and philanthropist, will stay on as a trustee of the Taranaki Foundation.

A spokesperson said he holds “deep commitment to the foundation’s mission, especially Destination Play at Kāwaroa”.

Destination Play is a $6 million innovative play and learning focused playground development planned above Kāwaroa reef in New Plymouth. The project is led by the Taranaki Foundation in conjunction with Ngāti Te Whiti and the New Plymouth District Council.

Barnett said it has been an “honour” to serve the foundation, “and the community we care for”.

“I am immensely proud of our staff, trustees, committee members, donors, supporters and everyone who has contributed to the journey so far.”

Trustee Phil Hinton will step into the role of chair of the foundation, a foundation spokesperson said.

“Phil’s passion and commitment make him a fitting successor, and we have full confidence in his ability to lead the foundation forward.”

The spokesperson said while there was a change in chair, there was no change to the foundation’s focus on its work in Taranaki.

“The Taranaki Foundation remains fully committed to supporting local charities and causes that serve our community. Our goals and dedication to building a meaningful legacy for the Taranaki region remain unchanged, ensuring benefits for years to come. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our donors, supporters and stakeholders for their commitment to the Foundation whose ongoing support is deeply appreciated and will continue to be instrumental in our continued success.”