Stratford Volleyball Club committee member Jane Tobin with Z Stratford staff Apryl Colban, manager Michelle Kennedy and Ryan Rosenquist-Adams are excited for the upcoming volleyball winter league. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Z Stratford staff are serving local businesses with a fun challenge.

The Stratford Volleyball Club’s winter league starts next month and Z Stratford manager Michelle Kennedy wants to see Stratford businesses on the court in the C grade (social) competition.

“We’re challenging all Stratford businesses to compete against us in the volleyball league. It’s a fun way to get all the businesses involved in something together and create relationships between the businesses.”

She said Z Stratford’s team played for the first time last year.

“We had so much fun. A team that plays together stays together and I believe that’s why we’ve got such great staff here at Z Stratford.”

Kennedy said as well as some light-hearted fun, the league is a way to build camaraderie between staff.

“It’s a great way to destress after a week of work and have some fun together outside of work.”

Stratford Volleyball Club committee member Jane Tobin said teams need to have six players, which can be made up of staff, friends, or kids

“It’s a fun, family-friendly social-based competition. We know some businesses may only have a few staff so that’s why we’ve opened it to friends and staff members’ children as well. It’s all about having fun and having a go.”

Tobin, who also coaches the C grade and junior volleyball teams, said businesses can work their way up to competing in higher levels of the competition.

“We have social, social-competitive and competitive. If a team feels they are ready to advance to the next grade, they’re more than welcome too. Also, if a new team joins and they want to try the social-competitive grade, they’re more than welcome too.”

She said teams need to register by Friday, April 26 with the league starting the first weekend of May.

“We hope to see plenty of teams there.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Volleyball Club winter league

When: First date Sunday, May 5 then weekly until Sunday, July 28.

Where: Tet MultiSports Centre, 62 Portia St, Stratford

Registration: Stratford Volleyball Club website























