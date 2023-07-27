Radiographer Chantel Young using Hāwera's new x-ray machine.

South Taranaki patients no longer need to travel to Taranaki Base Hospital for radiology services.

The installation of a new digital radiography system from Siemens is now complete, with patients now able to get their x-rays at Hāwera Hospital, says Te Whatu Ora Taranaki radiology manager Sarah Caswell.

“The new ceiling-mounted unit has faster smart image processing and is already making a major difference to the radiology services we can provide. For example, we’re now able to perform whole standing spine imaging and whole leg length imaging, which in the past has needed to be performed at Taranaki Base Hospital. To top it off, our staff are loving working with the unit because its up-to-the-minute automatic positioning functionality and lighter weight is incredibly easy to manipulate around people and their injuries. It’s a huge improvement from what we were working with.”

The upgrade and the building work required for the installation of the new system began in May and was completed on schedule.

“Now we’ve had the chance to work with up-to-the-minute radiology technology, we’re even more excited for similar units to be rolled out across other satellite clinics that provide x-ray services [Stratford Health Centre and Waitara Healthcare Centre] around the maunga over the coming year.”