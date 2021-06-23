Taranaki Offroad Racing Club member to compete in national competition

Brendon Old enjoys competing in offroad racing events. Photo/ Supplied

A Taranaki offroader is hoping for plenty of thrills and not too many spills at an upcoming competition.

Taranaki Offroad Racing Club (TORC) member Brendon Old has been competing in offroading for the past 10 years.

Brendon competes in short course and endurance races.

"Short course is four races of five laps around a one kilometre long purpose-built track. An endurance race is 250km long. I enjoy both, I just really love the thrill of it."

In April Brendon won the class three Pro Buggy New Zealand Stadium Short Course Champs in Auckland, and has since gone on to win down south as well.

"This month I won the South Island national rounds, which consisted of two 250km endurance and two short course events."

He will now try and take out the North Island national rounds in his class before heading to Kurow for the New Zealand Titles.

Brendon enjoys being part of the TORC.

"They are a great bunch of people and we all have the same interests."