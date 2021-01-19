Taranaki Off Road Racing Club: Plenty of racing action over weekend

A large crowd came for the weekend of off-road racing. Photo/ Supplied

Earlier this month the Taranaki Off Road Racing Club hosted the first place to race and the Gavin Frost memorial trophy.

Twenty-eight cars were entered on the first day of action. Photo/ Supplied

Twenty-eight cars entered on the first day of racing, running four heats of seven laps. The lap times determined the grid for the 50 lap race.

The first 15 went through automatically and the rest would run through a 20 lap non-qualifying race. The first three would go through to the big race the next day.

On the second day there was a 50 lap race. Photo/ Supplied

There was plenty of good clean racing on the first day. On the second day all the racers went fast for the 50 laps.

Final results: 1st John Instone 313, 2nd Dean Christmas 875, 3rd Carl Ruiterman S22.