Taranaki Off Road Club: Action-packed weekend fast approaching

The final round of the central series and 2020 ladies race day take place this weekend. Photo/ Supplied

An action-packed off-roading weekend is fast approaching.

Taranaki Off Road Racing Club are hosting the final round of the central series and the 2020 ladies race day this weekend.

Club member Jesseka Fairclough says she expects a lot of drivers over the weekend.

"People are coming from all over the North Island for the central series and we've received a lot of interest about the ladies race. It's set to be a great weekend of full-on racing."

The first round was held in Palmerston North on September 26. Drivers compete in four short course laps. Points are added together from both rounds and the person with the highest amount of points win.

This is the second year the club has run the ladies race, where drivers compete in four short course laps. Jesseka says the only requirements to participate is being able to drive a vehicle registered under Oranz (Off Road Association of New Zealand).

She says the trophies for the events are sponsored by local businesses.

"The trophies for the top three are sponsored by Energy City Motors. They are also sponsoring the trophies for second and third for the ladies race. Dan's Tractor Repairs in Hāwera is sponsoring the ladies race first place trophy."

■ The ladies race takes place November 14 starting at 12pm and the final round of the central series takes place November 15 starting at 10am. Racing is at 5 Manganui Rd, Midhirst. Entry fee is a gold coin donation.