Erika Flash and Frau Knotz (Lauren Nottingham) during the filming the music video for Runway of Reality. Photo/ Supplied

A Taranaki musician will perform a one-night show at the location she filmed her latest music video.

Frau Knotz (Lauren Knottingham) first entered the music scene in 2022, debuting her single Supernova. She is now back with Runway of Reality.

The video was filmed at Kings Theatre TET in Stratford and to celebrate the release of the song, and New Zealand music month, Lauren will perform a special show in Stratford. She says the overall theme of her new song is fashion and identity.

“How we express our identity through fashion and how fashion can shape our identity in turn. I chose to represent this theme in my video by focusing on the unique ritual of preparing for a performance.”

Featuring in the music video and joining Lauren at the Stratford show is drag queen Erika Flash.

“We’ve been friends for years. We were in the NPOS production of Wicked together in 2021, his drive and professionalism inspired me and I felt he was perfect for the lead role in my story. The video tracks him as he transforms into his alter ego, drag queen extraordinaire Erika Flash.”

Lauren is the side character in the music video, playing the role of a ghostly theatre usher and narrator.

“I wanted a dark, dramatic and spooky vibe for the video so I made use of spotlights, red lighting and smoke machines as well as the grandeur of the King’s Theatre itself.

“I have continued to make use of mirrors and reflections in this video, a theme explored in my Supernova music video. Mirrors allow us to review our fashion choices, analyse how we want to present ourselves and question the physical expression of our identity.”

Lauren says she enjoys working with Erika.

“The sass never ended and she had us all in fits. We have so many behind-the-scenes clips of her being a sassy drama queen and we all lived for it! The whole video shoot took six hours and it flew by because we had so much fun together.”

She says to celebrate the release, she and Erika Flash will be screening the video and performing a special show at TET King’s Theatre, Stratford.

“I’m so excited to shine a spotlight on my favourite cinema in the whole world, and doing a show in the place where the video was filmed just seemed fitting, to round off this release. This will be a one-off experience so don’t miss out.”

The Details:

What: Runway of Reality screening and show featuring Frau Knotz and Erika Flash

When: Thursday, May 25, 7pm

Where: TET King’s Theatre, Stratford

Tickets: https://www.undertheradar.co.nz

Other: Bus transport is available for New Plymouth-based audience members, and exclusive limited edition Runway of Reality tote bags are available only at the show



