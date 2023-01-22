Stratford Avon Bowling Club's Kevin Sullivan lines up his bowl. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The Taranaki Men’s Open Fours took place last week.

Perfect conditions blessed bowlers throughout the entirety of the 118th Taranaki men’s open fours.

One hundred and 82 teams participated in the tournament, travelling from around the country and Australia.

Phil Taylor from Epsom, Auckland, at the Stratford Avon Bowling Club. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The winners of the competition were Paritutu Bowling Club, with Hamish Kape’s side of Aidan Zittersteij Daryl Read and Kaylin Huwyler earning bragging rights.

Garry Muriwai from Martinborough Bowling Club. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

In the pairs, Karl Garrett (Thames) and Colin Gawith (Coromandel) took out the title. They came from 8-2 in the final to beat Matthew Higginson (Orewa) and Andy Dorrance (Manly) 22-11. Sharing third place was Bruce Colgan (West End) and Camron Horo (Rahotu) and Inglewood’s Chris Gyde and Bernie O’Sullivan.

Bernie Martelletti from Te Puke Bowls lines up his bowl. Photo/ Alyssa Smith







