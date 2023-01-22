The Taranaki Men’s Open Fours took place last week.
Perfect conditions blessed bowlers throughout the entirety of the 118th Taranaki men’s open fours.
One hundred and 82 teams participated in the tournament, travelling from around the country and Australia.
The winners of the competition were Paritutu Bowling Club, with Hamish Kape’s side of Aidan Zittersteij Daryl Read and Kaylin Huwyler earning bragging rights.
In the pairs, Karl Garrett (Thames) and Colin Gawith (Coromandel) took out the title. They came from 8-2 in the final to beat Matthew Higginson (Orewa) and Andy Dorrance (Manly) 22-11. Sharing third place was Bruce Colgan (West End) and Camron Horo (Rahotu) and Inglewood’s Chris Gyde and Bernie O’Sullivan.