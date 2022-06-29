Greenfern Industries managing director Dan Casey. Photo/ Supplied

Medicinal cannabis company Greenfern Industries has secured an export deal.

The deal, which could be worth more than $1.6 million, is a two-year agreement offtake order for the purchase of Greenfern's Taranaki-grown medicinal cannabis.

An offtake agreement is a binding contract that formalises the buyer's intention to purchase a certain amount of the producer's future output.

Managing director Dan Casey says the cannabis will be for use in an overseas medicinal market and, depending on which chemotypes are supplied, could be worth in excess of $1.6m over the contract's duration.

This comes just days after Greenfern's previous market announcement that it had received the globally recognised Good Agriculture and Collection Practices (GACP) certification via the global certifying body Control Union Medicinal Cannabis Standards (CUMCS).

"This is another great milestone for Greenfern and our shareholders. As we go from strength to strength in what is very much a sunrise industry here in New Zealand, the progress that we are achieving is a testament to the solid foundations we have laid to date."

As the company looks to raise new capital in the second half of 2022, its phase-one cultivation facility will be utilised until the larger phase-two facility comes online.

"It's quite a strategy to not get too far ahead of ourselves by over-capitalising on infrastructure before the markets are ready and the regulations are met, but at the same time, we don't want to miss opportunities as they present themselves. It's a real balancing act."

Dan says the company was currently preparing a medicinal cannabis consignment for testing to meet New Zealand minimum quality standards. Once that is completed, the first batch will be ready for shipment.

"This latest agreement shows a clear path to revenue for Greenfern's cultivation business and from this, the company will scale accordingly to meet overseas demand."

Greenfern's Australian business, GFI Pharma, continues to acquire patients month-on-month through prescription medicine tincture sales. That, together with its hydroelectric power station in full swing as winter drives up energy demands, the company is solidifying itself as a progressive and diverse cannabis company.