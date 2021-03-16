Taranaki Masters Games: Table tennis event successful

Twenty-five table tennis players took part in the event.

Participants tested their skills at the 2021 Taranaki Masters Games table tennis event.

Event organiser Rick Clement says 25 players took part in the event hosted by the Stratford Table Tennis Club.

"While the number is a little bit down from last year we're still very pleased with the numbers. We had quite a few players from Whanganui."

The event took place at the Stratford High School stadium.

"It's a great venue with a large space. We're very grateful that we can use the venue for the event."

Rick has organised the event for the past four years.

"I really enjoy it. The Taranaki Masters Games are great as they provide a supportive environment for people to improve their skills. They also provide the chance to meet all types of people and make life-long friendships."

Rick says the Stratford Table Tennis Club is a friendly club to join.

"We're a great bunch of people and there's a lot of humour and fun times. There is a mix of age groups and it's a supportive place to improve skills."

■ To join the Stratford Table Tennis Club, go to the Stratford Scout Den Hall on the corner of Fenton and Portia St on Wednesday night. Play starts at 7pm. There is a small fee of $3 per night with a hot drink and biscuit after play.