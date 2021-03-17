Taranaki Masters Games: Pooches enjoy dog agility event

Kirsten's dog Cooper, a four-year-old border collie. Photo / Nikayla Hart

Furry friends enjoyed taking part in the 2021 Taranaki Masters Games dog agility event over the weekend.

Dog agility is a sport where a handler directs a dog through an obstacle course.

Jo Moody and Kirsten Pierson from Hāwera were two of the participants who competed in the event.

Jo says she enjoys dog agility.

"I've been a member of the Hāwera Dog Training Club for the past 30 years. I was an instructor and I competed in obedience competitions before I started dog agility in 1995. Dog agility is a very popular sport. It's a great way to do something with the dog."

She says her dog Ginny, a 10-year-old border collie and bearded collie cross, finds the sport enjoyable.

"It's self-rewarding for them as they are running and jumping. Ginny is a wonderful dog, she gives me her all. I'm going to start training another dog soon for when Ginny retires."

Jo says dog agility is a social sport.

"You meet a lot of like-minded people."

She greatly enjoyed the event: "I was one of the judges on the day and I was really impressed with the dogs. They were awesome. There were some nice runs and some excellent handling. It was a very fun and relaxing day."

Kirsten has been competing in dog agility competitions for six years.

"I own four dogs. The first dog I competed in agility with is Joey who is a 10-year-old shih tzu cross. She is retired now. Cooper the 4-year-old border collie and Eddie, a 6-year-old toy poodle-shih tzu cross are who I compete with now. I'm currently training Jade, an 11-month-old border collie. With the right amount of training I believe almost any dog could take part in dog agility."

Kirsten has competed in the Taranaki Masters Games four times.

"I find the games really enjoyable. It's a relaxed atmosphere and it's a great way to meet new people. I really enjoy dog agility, it's a great physical sport and I enjoy being a member of the Hāwera Dog Training Club. The comradeship within the dog agility community is great. It's a nice group of supportive people."

Kirsten's dog Eddie, a six-year-old toy poodle shih tzu cross. Photo / Nikayla Hart

Kirsten says she and her dogs received great results at the games.

"It was a great and relaxing day. Eddie had two runs and he received a gold in Jumpers A and a bronze in intermediate. Cooper had three runs. He received silver in intermediate and bronze in Jumpers A."