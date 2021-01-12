Taranaki Masters Games include a sport for everyone

The Yodamasters won the 2020 netball dress-up competition. Photo/ Supplied

Whether you like football, swimming, or wine appreciation, the 2021 TET Taranaki Masters Games (TMG) has a sport for everyone.

Event organiser Jacqui Wood says the event takes place in just under two months.

"Now is the perfect time to get started and train for the 2021 TET Taranaki Masters Games."

She says the TET Taranaki Masters Games are suited for everyone.

"Whether you are currently an athlete, or just want to one-up your kids in their sport, the TET Taranaki Masters Games provides for all with a fun, camaraderie-filled atmosphere where you can participate with whatever level of competition suits you."

The TET Taranaki Masters Games feature 22 sports. Jacqui says local sports co-ordinators can provide information on the different sports events running.

"They can guide people on how to train and help people find a team to compete with if they don't have one yet."

She says each competitor receives a goodie bag filled with complimentary items such as a Taranaki Masers Games branded pen and note pad.

Jacqui says the only qualifying criteria to participating in the sports is meeting the minimum age to compete set by the different sports.

"This information is available on the TMG website, or on the TMG brochure which is available at libraries and i-SITES around the region. Anybody can enter the games as long as they meet the minimum qualifying age."

Jacqui says people who enter before February 16 go in the draw to win $1000.

She says the support from the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) is appreciated.

"Thanks to the continued support of the TET, which enables the registration fees to be affordable to all."

■ The TET Taranaki Masters Games takes place March 11-14. For all sport times and to see the timetable for sports hosting out of the core dates, visit the TMG website.