Eight Lotto players won Lotto Second Division last night.

A Taranaki Lotto player is $35,684 better off this morning thanks to Lotto.

The lucky person bought their ticket online via the MyLotto app, and is one of eight players across the country to have won Second Division in last night’s draw.

One of those players, who is Auckland based and also used MyLotto to purchase their ticket, also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $55,000.

The other Second Division tickets were sold from New World Howick in Auckland, Grange Superette in Papatoetoe, Roselands Lotto in Papakura and to MyLotto players based in Christchurch, City, Wellington and Canterbury.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.