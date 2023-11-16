Lions' Club district governor Tobias Jipp says Taranaki Lions clubs are working together to give families a way to celebrate World Children's Day. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Local Lions clubs are busy organising free events for World Children’s Day, and Taranaki tamariki (young people) will have a choice of two events to enjoy.

District governor Tobias Jipp says to celebrate the international day, Lions clubs are organising free family-friendly sports events in New Plymouth and Hāwera for Saturday, November 25.

“Children’s Day is on a Monday and we thought it’d be best to host an event on the weekend. The Taranaki Lions Clubs are all working together to bring these events to the community. This event is all about family fun. If we can put a smile on people’s faces, it’s worth it.”

Tobias says areas from the 202D district, which has 33 clubs ranging from Hunterville to Foxton and including Taranaki, are hosting events on the Saturday.

Each event will have classic sports day fun, he says.

“There will be sack races and other cool games. The Taranaki Lions clubs are working together to create this event. The Taranaki events will be different from the other areas as the Lions clubs are asked to add two or three activities to make the event personal to the area.”

He says there will be plenty of food and drink for sale to help people recharge.

“This will be cash sales only.”

Tobias says World Children’s Day is important to celebrate.

“It’s all about the kids. We invite everyone to come along and join us in celebrating the wonderful kids in our community.”

While the event is free, Tobias says there is the option to donate some money.

“All donations will go towards diabetes research, a cause the Lions help globally. People aren’t required to donate, but if they wish to, we’d be grateful. The money raised will go towards Taranaki’s local diabetes branch.”

He says local Lions clubs are always looking for more members.

“ If you have some free time and want to make a difference in your community, contact your local Lions club.”

The Details:

What: District 202D World Children’s Day event

When: Saturday, November 25 10am - 2pm

Where: King Edward Park, Hāwera and TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth

Cost: Free entry. Bring cash for food and drink








































