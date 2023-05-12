Taranaki Kiwi Trust manager Celine Filbee speaking at the event. Photo / Jenny Feaver

Nine kiwi have left their burrows at Rotokare Scenic Trust Reserve and settled into a new home.

Their move to the Omoana area is part of a project led by the Taranaki Kiwi Trust.

The birds were released into the protected area on the 800 Trust’s property last weekend with nearly 100 people attending the release event at the Toko Hall.

Taranaki Kiwi Trust manager Celine Filbee says the Omoana project is a collaborative effort, with many stakeholders working together to make it possible.

“The project involves many stakeholders including the Taranaki Kōhanga Kiwi Rotokare, a partnership between Taranaki Kiwi Trust and Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust, Taranaki Regional Council, a private landowner, the Native Forest Restoration Trust, 800 Trust, a forestry block and the Department of Conservation.”

She says the land is at the junction of three iwi rohe.

“Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Maru and Ngaa Rauru, all having an interest in and supporting the translocation along with Ngāti Hawe the local hapū, and Ngāti Tupaia who are the gifting hapū associated with Rotokare Sanctuary.”

This and other translocation projects have been over a decade long in the making.

“For 13 years Taranaki Kōhanga Kiwi Rotokare has bred kiwi at the predator-fenced Rotokare Sanctuary with translocations started in 2020. Jobs for Nature funding has been intrinsic in the development of Omoana and other sites that will provide new homes for the birds for years to come.”

Celine says in 2021 the trust started the translocation application process with the Department of Conservation and received the permit a couple of weeks ago so they could go ahead with the translocation.

“The new cohort of birds will support the existing population of more than 20 pairs of kiwi at the site.”

Nine kiwi were released to their new home in East Taranaki. Photo / Jenny Feaver

There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work to make the relocations a success, Celine says, including the Taranaki Kiwi Trust creating a trap line from Tongapōrutu to Waitōtara for kiwi.

“The project works with property owners who alert us to the possible presence of kiwi, we go and survey the area and if they are present provide them with traps. It’s the landowners’ job to check the trapline. This is a way we can help protect wild kiwi, as well as develop release sites, as only 5 per cent of kiwi born in the wild survive to adulthood without some form of protection.”

The project isn’t just about catching kiwi to rehome but also involves trapping pests such as feral cats and mustelids. The trapping targets pests such as feral cats and mustelids, hedgehogs and rats are a by-catch

“We use DOC200, DOC250, SA Kat traps as well as Rewild Fbombs which are made right here in Taranaki.”

She says the first release at Omoana was successful, with more planned in the future as the permit is to release 80 kiwi to the site over five years.

“The partnership with Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust is an excellent example of how two organisations can pool their resources, skills and expertise for conservation success, as the Taranaki Kōhanga Kiwi at Rotokare has now exported 140 to new homes in Taranaki and the Waikato over the last four years.”



