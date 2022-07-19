The Year 5 and 6 group, with Willie Banks from Bankshot Academy and Taranaki Steelformers Airs players. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Taranaki kids learnt basic basketball skills and supported Stratford High School's Te Rangimārie students while doing so.

During the first week of the term two school holidays, Willie Banks, from Bankshot Academy, ran a fundraiser session for the Te Rangimārie unit, with the help of the Taranaki Steelformers Mountainairs players.

Willie is a former NBL player and a Mountainairs player. He travelled to New Zealand to play basketball. He last played for the team in 2013.

He has coached locally for a number of years and in 2019, he claimed a championship at the Secondary School Nationals with Stratford High School.

Willie says as his son is part of the Te Rangimārie unit, he wanted to help fundraise so the unit could purchase a sensory swing.

"Being the school holidays, it was the perfect time to run the fundraiser as most kids want something to do, and learning basketball skills is always great fun."

The kids learnt the basic fundamentals of basketball including dribbling, passing and shooting.

He says with the help of the Taranaki Steelformers Airs players, the participants gained quality basketball skills.

"It's always wonderful when the Airs help the community, and it's nice knowing that while we taught the kids, we were helping the school's Te Rangimārie students."

Te Rangimarie teacher Jeanette Bell says the swing will benefit the students.

"Many of our students have autism and other conditions which benefit greatly from swinging so it will be a valuable resource. Willie kindly organised the basketball event as a fundraiser for us which we're grateful for."