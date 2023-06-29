A number of school holiday activities have taken place at Hollard Gardens. Pictured here is a group that made harakeke putiputi (flax flowers) last year. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Taranaki kids are encouraged to grab their gumboots and visit Hollard Gardens during the school holidays.

Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) event facilitator Zoe Shand says the gumboot walk is one of many events planned for the school holidays by TRC.

While this is the first time the event is coming to the garden, gumboot-clad children have explored New Plymouth’s Pukeiti Gardens as part of the kids’ gumboot walk in the past.

“It’s been quite popular there, so we thought we’d organise an event in Kaponga for local children.”

She suggests children wear raincoats, as the event will happen rain, hail or shine.

“If it’s sunny, that’s great, but if it’s raining, that’s great too. Regardless of the weather, this event will be a fun way to explore the garden, and if the weather’s a bit wet, then they’re well-equipped to jump in some puddles.”

Hollard Gardens was first started in 1927 by Bernie and Rose Hollard. The four-hectare garden is now owned and managed by the Taranaki Regional Council.

Zoe says the event is a great chance to explore nature.

“Hollard Gardens is a great community asset, and we’d love the children to come along and enjoy the space.”

The Details:

What: Kids’ Gumboot Walk - Hollard Gardens

When: Monday, July 10 from 10am-11.30am

Where: 1686 Upper, Manaia Road, Kaponga

Other: Free event but registrations are essential. To register visit: eventbrite.co.nz