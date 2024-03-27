Instead of swimming, participants ran along the beach in this year's New Plymouth Weet-Bix Tryathlon. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Instead of swimming, participants ran along the beach in this year's New Plymouth Weet-Bix Tryathlon. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Over 1500 kids biked and ran to the finish line at the New Plymouth Weet-Bix Tryathlon on Wednesday.

Having been held for over 30 years, the Weet-Bix Tryathlon encourages children aged 5-15 to give a triathlon event a go. All children are encouraged to do their best and receive a gold medal for their efforts, regardless of where they place.

Image 1 of 20 : Taranaki kids completed the New Plymouth Weet-Bix Kids Tryathlon on Wednesday, March 27. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The New Plymouth event, based at Ngāmotu Beach, looked different this year, with an increased risk of bacteria in the water meaning swimming was off the list, replaced with a beach run component.

Pupils from St Joseph’s School Stratford were among the many tamariki giving it a try on the day.

Sophia Oliver, 9, completed the event for the second time, finishing fourth overall in her age division.

“I am really happy. It is exciting that I did well.”

She says the biking and running were her favourite parts of the triathlon.

“It was so much fun.”

St Joseph's School Stratford pupils with their medals at the New Plymouth Weet-Bix Tryathlon on Wednesday, March 27. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Her brother Beauden, 7, agreed that the biking and running were the best parts. This was Beauden’s first time taking part in the event.

“I had a lot of fun. It was pretty cool to get a medal.”

Ollie Berg, 8, says he competed in the event last year.

“Since I knew what to do, it was a lot easier this time. There were also a lot more kids.”