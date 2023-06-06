Joe Smith (Ian Smith's grandson) and Skie with sheep safely in the 'U' obstacle in the novice class.

Sheepdogs and their owners will compete for the top spot at the upcoming Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trials.

Handlers and their four-legged friends will compete from Friday, July 7 until Sunday, July 9. The top 24 finalists will be in the run-off for the Championship Finals on the final day. This year, the event is to raise awareness and funds for St John’s Hāwera.

All people are welcome to come and have a go, regardless of their skill level, to help raise funds for St John’s. Or, if you prefer helping out of the ring, volunteers are welcome.

The Details:

What: Mighty Mix Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trial Championship

When: Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9. 7am-6pm each day. Championship Finals from 11am on the final day

Where: TSB Centre, Egmont A&P Showgrounds, Hāwera

Contact: To register your interest, contact president Ian Smith on 027 474 9235 or entries secretary Brenda O’Leary on 027 292 2173, or email taranakiindoorsdtc@outlook.com. For more information, visit www.sporty.co.nz/taranakiistc or the Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trials Might Mix Facebook page



