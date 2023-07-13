Taranaki Hospital staff members are appealing for the return of any loaned equipment no longer in use.

There are 650 sets of crutches currently out and about in the Taranaki community, and Te Whatu Ora Taranaki would like them back if they aren’t being used, says Te Whatu Ora Occupational Therapy lead for Taranaki, Karien Visagie.

“Taranaki hospitals purchase 800 sets of crutches a year alone and there are less than 150 currently available for patients.”

The other 650 will have been loaned out to people for short-term use, but they don’t always make their way back to the Taranaki hospital they came from once they are no longer needed, she says.

Now, with demand currently high for the items, it would be great to get them back, she says, as stocks are running “incredibly low” right now.

It’s not just crutches the hospital teams would like returned either. Karien says the hospital issues an average of 600 to 650 physiotherapy and occupational therapy aids for short-term use every month, which adds up to approximately 10,000 pieces of equipment that need to be recalled a year.

“There’s a massive range of aids issued for independence but the frequently issued, and not returned items, include crutches, walking frames, walkers, shower stools, toilet frames, raised toilet seats, bed levers and bedside commodes.”

She says hospital-loaned equipment will have a silver sticker on it with a barcode stating “Taranaki Base Hospital” either on the legs or at the bottom of the seat where possible.

Returning the items is easy she says. In New Plymouth, people can drive in through the Tukapa St entrance to take their equipment to the stores area at the rear of the base hospital where it’s easy to drive up and drop off without needing to park. Or people can take it to the main entrance reception.

South and Central Taranaki equipment can be returned to the main entrance or rear of Hāwera Hospital and the Stratford Health Centre. Home pick-ups can also be arranged if someone isn’t able to get their item dropped off, just call the equipment administrator on 06 753 6139 ext 7736, she says.

If people still need the items, that is okay, says Karien.

“If you have equipment that was issued short term but have had it for more than six months and are still using it, then we can arrange long-term loan equipment - please just phone.”



